TORONTO -- Toronto police say they are searching for an alleged prowler who targeted a west-end home on three separate occasions earlier this month.

According to investigators, officers responded to three different calls between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5 regarding reports of a prowler targeting a residence located in the area of Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive.

Police said a man allegedly entered the backyard of the home each time and “peered through the windows” while a couple was inside.

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Friday in an effort to identify him.

He has been described by officials as an unshaven male who is between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).