

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 40-year-old man is accused of killing his father inside an Oakville residence over the weekend.

Police said they were called to an apartment building on Marine Drive shortly after 8 p.m. after receiving a report of an altercation between two males.

When they arrived on scene, a 74-year-old man, later identified as Robert Smith, was found with “obvious trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, identified as Brett Smith, was taken into custody at the residence and police said they are not searching for any additional suspects.

On Monday afternoon, investigators said “the deceased was the father of the accused in this occurrence.”

Halton Regional Police’s homicide unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).