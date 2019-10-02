

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 37-year-old Toronto man allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a male victim downtown before stealing and using his credit card.

According to investigators, the victim was kidnapped, assaulted and held hostage in the area of Bay and Gerrard streets on July 10.

The victim was “forced to turn over his credit card with the PIN number” at the time of the alleged kidnapping, police said.

Officers said multiple purchases were then made on the victim’s credit card.

As a result of an investigation conducted by members of the Toronto Police Service, an arrest was made in connection with the alleged incident.

On Wednesday, police said Todd Mitchell now faces a slew of charges, including robbery, extortion, assault with a weapon, kidnapping, and unauthorized use of a credit card.