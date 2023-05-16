Man accused of following, recording teen girls in midtown Toronto

A man is facing charges after allegedly harassing teenage girls in midtown Toronto in seven separate incidents.

Toronto police said the incidents occurred between May 22, 2022, and May 11, 2023, in the area of Yonge Street and Roehampton Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West.

The man allegedly followed the girls, who were all under the age of 18, and appeared to have recorded them on his cell phone.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a male suspect on Monday. He has been identified as Lorne Hytman.

Police have charged him with seven counts of criminal harassment.

The suspect’s photo has been released as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police are asking them and anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.