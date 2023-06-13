Man accused of driving vehicle at uniformed cop wanted for attempted murder: Toronto police

Mcaium Aarons, 22, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto police handout) Mcaium Aarons, 22, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto police handout)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo

Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Peace tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton