Man accused of driving vehicle at uniformed cop wanted for attempted murder: Toronto police

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly drove his vehicle at a uniformed cop in an underground parking garage in Midtown Toronto.

According to investigators, police were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 1:50 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person with a gun.

Police allege that the suspect met a person in an underground garage in the area and subsequently threatened to harm them and their family.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, police say, he drove his vehicle at a uniformed officer. The suspect missed the officer but struck a marked police cruiser along with two other parked cars, police allege.

The suspect, who has been identified by police as 22-year-old Mcaium Aarons, has not yet been apprehended.

He is facing several charges, including failing to stop for police, attempted murder, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and uttering threats to cause death.

Police say Aarons is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has black dreadlocks.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.