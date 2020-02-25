TORONTO -- A 30-year-old man accused of killing a woman by striking her with a hammer in Scarborough last week has had his charge updated to first-degree murder - including terrorist activity following a joint investigation between Toronto police and the RCMP.

Just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road for a possible medical complaint.

Investigators previously said a 64-year-old woman, later identified as Hang-Kam Annie Chiu, was walking eastbound on Sheppard Avenue when she was attacked by a man armed with a hammer.

Police said she was struck in the back of her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, identified by officers as Saad Akhtar, turned himself in to officials at 42 Division on Feb. 22. He appeared inside a Toronto courtroom later that day.

During his second court appearance on Tuesday morning, Akhtar’s charge was updated to first-degree murder - including terrorist activity, Toronto Police Service’s spokesperson Meaghan Gray confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

“This comes as a result of a joint investigation that took place over the weekend,” Gray said. “Our investigators gathered evidence that led them to this new charge.”

"While the investigation is ongoing, there is no information at this time to suggest the accused and the victim were known to each other."

Gray said Toronto police officers are investigating the matter alongside the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET).