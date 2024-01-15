Man accused of assaulting security guards and police officer at Leafs game in Toronto
A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police say he assaulted three security guards and an officer at Scotiabank Arena over the weekend.
According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday during a game between the Maple Leafs and the Colorado Avalanche.
Police allege that event security staff attempted to check on the wellbeing of a man, who subsequently became confrontational with the guards.
Investigators said the man then assaulted three security guards and later an officer who was called in to make an arrest.
The accused, 37-year-old William Ancaster, has now been charged with three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a peace officer.
He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on March 12.
