

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A suspect accused in connection with a series of sex assaults near York University over a two-month period has been charged with two additional offences after another alleged victim has come forward.

At a news conference held last week, police said that five woman had been attacked from behind and sexually assaulted by a man between Oct. 24 and Dec. 20.

Investigators said that in one of the incidents, a woman was knocked unconscious and dragged to a secluded area, where she was sexually assaulted. Another woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

Police said they believed that the same man was responsible for the incidents, as well as a separate assault.

A suspect police have identified as 20-year-old Inzaghi Regis was taken into custody on Dec. 21 in connection with the incidents.

He was originally charged with three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of robbery, two counts of choking, two counts of threatening death, and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

On Friday, police said that a 23-year-old woman contacted investigators to report a sexual assault, which occurred on Dec. 19 around 7:30 p.m. near the area of Four Winds Drive and Keele Street. The woman alleged that she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

Regis is now facing an additional charge of sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police said they are concerned there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.