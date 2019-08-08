Man accused in Markham quadruple homicide set to appear in court
Menhaz Zaman is seen in this graduation photo for the class of 2014 at Bar Oak Secondary School.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 8, 2019 12:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 8, 2019 12:48PM EDT
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- A man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto is expected to appear in a court via videolink later today.
Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder after police found the bodies of four people in a Markham, Ont., home late last month.
The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman.
Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman's grandmother, parents and sister.
Today's hearing for Zaman, 23, is set to take place in Newmarket, Ont.
A joint funeral for the four people found dead was held in east Toronto on Friday.