

CTV News Toronto





A 97-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said the man was crossing from the south side of Sheppard Avenue East, near Allanford Road, at around 8 a.m. when an eastbound driver collided with him.

Initially, paramedics classified his injuries as “serious but non-life-threatening.” Police later said the elderly man’s condition had worsened.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment, where he remains.

Police said the 61-year-old driver involved in the collision remained at the scene. He is cooperating with police in their investigation.

Sheppard Avenue has been closed between between Allanford and Birchmount roads.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dashboard camera video of the incident is being asked to contact Toronto police.