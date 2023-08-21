Man, 83, dies after vehicle left road, went into ditch north of Oshawa, Ont.

Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Port Perry. A Durham police cruiser can be seen above in this undated file photo. Durham police are investigating a fatal collision in Port Perry. A Durham police cruiser can be seen above in this undated file photo.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton