

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 82-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in an underground parking garage in the Graydon Hall area of North York on Saturday night, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the parking garage in the area of Don Mills Road and Graydon Hall Drive for a report of a male without vital signs after he was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a 82-year-old man in the garage without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police and the coroner are investigating the incident. Police said the victim lived in the building above the parking garage.

After 7 p.m., police tweeted that they located a vehicle that may have been involved in the collision but by 9 p.m. had ruled that vehicle was not involved.

No driver was located.