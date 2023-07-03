Man, 80, dies in hospital after house fire in Brampton, investigation ongoing
An elderly man has died in hospital after a fire broke out at a residence in Brampton on Sunday, say police.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Bovaird Drive and Sunnyvale Gate, just west of Torbram Road, shortly before 2 p.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Peel Regional Police (PRP) police said the fire started in a basement unit of a multi-tenanted detached home.
When first responders arrived on scene, police said, they located an elderly male suffering from “significant injuries.”
The man, whom police told CP24 was 80 years old, was without vital signs when he was found. Paramedics were able to regain his pulse after life-saving measures were performed.
He was rushed to a local hospital and then a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead, PRP told CP24 on Monday morning.
Emergency responders at the scene of a house fire in Brampton on July 2, 2023. (Andrew Brennan/CP24)
The fire was extinguished and no other injuries have been reported.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the Ontario Fire Marshal is expected to visit the scene later today.
No other information has been released by police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
16-year-old boy stabbed to death by relative at family gathering in Hamilton, suspect arrested
A 22-year-old male relative has been arrested after a 16-year-old boy died following a stabbing at a family gathering in Hamilton.
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
13-year-old dead after heavy truck collision on Que. highway, 4 others in critical condition
A 13-year-old girl has died following a major collision on Highway 20, about 70 kilometres southwest of Montreal. She was one of three children and two adults seriously injured. The others remain in critical condition in hospital.
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
B.C. teen reveals how she survived over 50 hours alone in the wilderness
To the relief of many, 16-year-old Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, after being missing for around 54 hours. Now, she is sharing her story of survival.
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Could climate affect our eyes? Canadian study finds higher temperatures linked with vision impairment
As climate change continues to warm the planet, there may be yet another consequence heading our way: according to a new study, higher temperatures are associated with a higher likelihood of vision impairment.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Montreal
-
Lacolle border crossing closed Monday morning due to pavement issue
As the gradual arrival of the summer holidays increases road traffic to the United States, one of the main border crossings linking Canada and the United States is unable to serve travellers on Monday.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Quebec forest fires intensity has decreased in recent days: authorities
The intensity of forest fires has decreased in several regions of Quebec over the past few days due to weather conditions, the Public Safety Ministry of Public Safety said in an update published on its website on Sunday morning.
London
-
Memorial service for Captain David Domagala to be held in Woodstock Tuesday
On Tuesday July 4 at noon, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-147F Chinook helicopter flypast will commence over the memorial service for Captain David Domagala taking place at Holy Trinity Parish in Woodstock.
-
With new paint, filters and heater, Glen Cairn Pool now open after three years
London city councillor Hadleigh McAlister was happy to christen the slide at Glen Cairn pool. The pool, which has been closed for three years due to the pandemic and repairs, re-opened this weekend much to the delight of those in the southeast London, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
London, Ont. man dead after single-vehicle crash
A London, Ont. man has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP) on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Drone shows rising in popularity in Waterloo region and beyond amid environmental concerns
Seen as an environmentally friendly alternative to fireworks, demand for drone shows is growing.
-
New satellite on a mission to map cosmos and reveal secrets of dark matter
A team from the University of Waterloo are among scientists around the world celebrating the successful launch of a first-of-its-kind satellite.
-
Four teens arrested for setting off fireworks in Victoria Park
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teens who are accused of setting off fireworks in Victoria Park on Canada Day and aiming some of the pyrotechnics at parkgoers.
Northern Ontario
-
Police investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrians on a northern highway
One person has died and two others were injured in a collision early Sunday morning on Highway 581 in Moonbeam, Ont. north of Timmins.
-
Northern Transportation Task Force presents recommendations to province for improve access, services
From the highways to the rail tracks to airports, northern Ontario drivers and passengers expect improved transportation services.
-
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa looking at expanding access to food stores
Two city of Ottawa committees are looking at changing zoning rules that prohibit grocery and other food stores in certain areas.
-
Canada Day fireworks a go in Kanata, Beacon Hill Sunday night
Residents in Kanata and Beacon Hill will get their Canada Day fireworks a day late.
-
Canada Day weekend brings welcome tourism boost to Ottawa
The Canada Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to the nation's capital. This year saw several restaurants packed and hotel bookings much busier than in previous years.
Windsor
-
Daughter of community champion Dave Hunter speaks on father's sudden death at age 48
A well-known champion of Windsor-Essex who was actively involved in charity events, launched a magazine and touched countless lives across the region has died at the age of 48.
-
Here’s how Windsor compares in list of Safest Canadian Metropolitan Areas
Windsor was in the Top 10 in the list of Safest Canadian Metropolitan Areas, according to Rentola.ca.
-
Special weather statement, rainfall warning in effect
A special weather statement is in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas due to the potential for heavy rainfall.
Barrie
-
Police investigating Canada Day shooting in Tay Township
Provincial police in Tay Township are investigating an overnight shooting that sent an individual to hospital on Canada Day.
-
Missing kayaker found dead near Severn Falls
OPP have located the body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning near Severn Falls.
-
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday evening
Atlantic
-
As taxi drivers face carbon tax, climate experts call it necessary
While climate experts say a tax on carbon will have positive impacts on the environment and local communities, taxi drivers like David Buffett worry about rising fuel prices affecting their bottom line.
-
Treating prior abuse of N.S. men who commit domestic violence key to controlling rage
Gender violence experts say such personal change by men -- balanced with victim protection -- is key to addressing partner abuse in Canada, highlighted as "an epidemic" in the final report of the recent inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Ferry between N.S., P.E.I. interrupted one day after service resumes
One day after the ferry between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island resumed, it has been cancelled again.
Calgary
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.
-
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
-
One dead in Canada Day crash near Cochrane
A man is dead after being struck by an off-road vehicle on Highway 743 at Hunter Valley Road.
Winnipeg
-
4-year-old recovering after second coyote attack in Winnipeg in less than a week
The province is warning North Kildonan residents to be on alert after a second child was attacked by a coyote in the area in less than a week.
-
Vacant home destroyed by fire slated for affordable housing
A home with high hopes has gone up in flames.
-
Winnipeg cyclist in critical condition after hit and run: Police
A 63-year-old man is in critical but stable condition in hospital after a hit and run Friday evening.
Vancouver
-
1 dead in Coquitlam shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam Sunday evening.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
What can Canada learn from Australia's bid to make big tech pay for news?
Canadian lawmakers are locked in a dispute with internet technology companies over a law that would compel them to pay news publishers for content, years after a similar regulatory saga played out in Australia.
Edmonton
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
-
Edmonton Olympic runner takes it slow to secure a win Sunday
Top athletes from around the world were in Edmonton this Canada Day long weekend, including some homegrown talent.
-
Carstairs, Alta., community comes together following massive tornado
The central Alberta community of Carstairs spent Sunday regrouping after a huge tornado struck part of the town Saturday.