

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An 80-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday.

The incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. near the area of Finch Avenue West and Pearldale Avenue.

Police said that the pedestrian was crossing Finch Avenue when he was struck by a Toyota driven by 63-year-old man, which was travelling westbound on Finch Avenue.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that the victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the incident to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.