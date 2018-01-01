Man, 78, dies in crash near Thunder Bay: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 8:54AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 1, 2018 8:57AM EST
THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Provincial police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 78-year-old man has died in a three vehicle collision on Highway 11-17.
They say the man's pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane early Sunday afternoon and collided with a tractor trailer, then was subsequently hit by a second tractor trailer.
The pickup driver, whose name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, died at the scene.
Police say there were no other injuries, and that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.