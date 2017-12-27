

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say a 77-year-old man has died from hypothermia after a single-vehicle crash.

They say they were called to the scene around 8 a.m. Tuesday and initially believed the man died of a head injury from the crash.

Police say the man managed to get out of the vehicle on his own, but was found dead a short distance from his car.

They say the coroner's examination determined the cause of death to be hypothermia.

Police believe the crash may have happened just after midnight and are looking to speak to any witnesses in the area around that time.

They say weather, road conditions and possible health issues of the driver may have played a role in the crash, but say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors