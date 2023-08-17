Man, 77, charged after child sexually assaulted on 'numerous occasions,' Toronto police say

A 77-year-old Toronto man is in custody in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child on multiple occasions over the past decade.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road on Aug. 12 for a report of a sexual assault in the area.

Police allege that on “numerous occasions” between 2013 and 2023, a victim was sexually assaulted by a man.

Police said the suspect, identified as 77-year-old Louis Williams, has been arrested and charged with sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching, sexual exploitation and uttering threats.

Investigators said they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).