TORONTO -- A 76-year-old man has died in hospital after he was struck by a car in York Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

According to investigators, the man was crossing Dundas Street West when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 42-year-old man.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police said that the man had died.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.