Man, 74, fatally struck by vehicle in North York
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 1:03PM EDT
TORONTO – A 74-year-old male pedestrian has died following a collision in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood on Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
At the time, police said, a 61-year-old man was driving a Toyota northbound on Don Mills Road and was stopped at Eglinton Avenue East before attempting to make a right turn eastbound onto Eglinton Avenue East.
The male pedestrian was attempting to cross the intersection at the time and was struck by the vehicle.
Toronto paramedics arrived on scene and transported the male victim to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
In a news release issued on Monday afternoon, officers said the “investigation is ongoing by traffic services.”
“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers – who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident – to contact investigators.”
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).