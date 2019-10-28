TORONTO – A 74-year-old male pedestrian has died following a collision in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

COLLISION: Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East, @TPS33Div. Info - called 6:29am, pedestrian struck, transported to hospital. Partial closures in the area however all lanes eastbound on Eglinton Ave E are closed at this time. @TrafficServices investigating. #GO2079433 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 28, 2019

At the time, police said, a 61-year-old man was driving a Toyota northbound on Don Mills Road and was stopped at Eglinton Avenue East before attempting to make a right turn eastbound onto Eglinton Avenue East.

The male pedestrian was attempting to cross the intersection at the time and was struck by the vehicle.

Toronto paramedics arrived on scene and transported the male victim to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

In a news release issued on Monday afternoon, officers said the “investigation is ongoing by traffic services.”

“Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers – who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident – to contact investigators.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).