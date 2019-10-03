

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police have charged a 70-year-old man for allegedly calling 911 in protest of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening to help find five missing children.

The man allegedly called police on Oct. 1 to say he was not calling about an emergency, but was calling 911 to “purposely tie up emergency lines,” investigators said Thursday.

Police said the man was angry about receiving the Amber Alert on his phone because he was trying to rest.

He threatened he would continue to call in response to the alert issued by the Niagara Regional Police Service, police said.

Officers said the man, identified as Douglas Bagshaw from Hamilton, was taken into custody and charged with mischief in connection with the incident.

In a news release issued Thursday, Hamilton police reminded the public that they should only call 911 for emergencies.

“Non-emergency calls take up valuable resources and potentially delay responding to those individuals in a genuine emergency,” police said.

Police also said that Amber Alerts are instrumental in assisting the public and police with locating a child in danger.

Bagshaw was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

The children, who were the subject of the alert, were later found safe Wednesday.