One man is dead and another has suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way crash on Highway 404.

The collision occurred early Tuesday morning in the northbound lanes of the highway near Elgin Mills Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that a 64-year-old man from Toronto was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the highway when he struck a vehicle head-on.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead.

The 22-year-old male driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The highway was shut down for several hours for the police investigation but all lanes have since reopened.