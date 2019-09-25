

Miriam Katawazi, CTV News Toronto





A 63-year-old man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a piece of equipment from a passing truck flew into his windshield on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Ontario Provincial Police said a transport truck was hauling an excavator on a flatbed trailer and struck a bridge on the Toronto-bound QEW near Highway 420 in the Niagara Falls area Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said chunks of concrete fell from the damaged bridge toward traffic and a piece of the equipment, which had detached from the top of the excavator, struck the victim’s windshield.

“[It] was the size of a lunch box [and] it looks like it hit him right in the shoulder, and the neck area and he’s got massive injuries,” Schmidt said. “It really is tragic. The fact that he is alive still is a miracle.”



A piece of equipment broke off from the top of the excavator, which was situated on a transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)

The man from Niagara Falls was taken to the critical care unit in Hamilton for treatment and remains in coma. Police said he is now in stable condition, but his injuries may be “life-altering.”

No charges have been laid yet, but police say it’s still very early on in the investigation.

Police are examining the vehicles to see if they can find evidence related to improper loading and improper securing of the machinery, Schmidt said.

“It does appear on the face that something was done wrong,” he said. “It certainly is a sad day for the family.”

Engineers from the Ministry of Transportation have been called to inspect the bridge, Schmidt said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Sean Leathong