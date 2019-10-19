

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 62-year-old man has been arrested and is facing sexual assault charges in relation to two separate incidents on TTC buses.

Police said the man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on a bus on Sept. 17 at around 2 p.m. at Sheppard West Station. Officers were called to the scene after the woman reported the incident to the bus operator, a police news release said Saturday.

The second alleged incident happened on Oct. 8 at around 2:25 p.m. at Jane Station, police said. Officers said a 24-year-old woman was on a TTC bus when the man allegedly sat beside her, and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the victim fled the bus, while the suspect allegedly stayed on board.

The Toronto man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).