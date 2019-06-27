Police are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found fatally stabbed at an apartment in the city’s east-end early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the apartment at 57 Parkwoods Village Drive, located near York Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue, around 7:45 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was found inside the sixth floor unit with “obvious trauma.”

"(The victim) was worked on by Toronto paramedics, but unfortunately has succumbed to his injuries,” said Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell.

Multiple residents identify the man as Johnson Reyes, a long-time resident of the building. .

"It's really sad. When you see it on the TV, you see it on front of your face, oh it's terrible,” said resident Janice White.

Residents said that Reyes had lived in the apartment with his mother until her passing last year. Since then, they said, he lived with a roommate.

"It make me so scared and I live alone,” said Doreen Holder, who is almost 80 years old.

"This building is one of the quietest buildings,” White added. “I've lived here for six years. Perfectly quiet, never had an incident of this magnitude."

Police have called in the forensics and homicide unit, but have not said that this is a murder investigation.

There have been no arrests but police said that there is no danger to the public.