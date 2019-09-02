

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Burlington.

Emergency crews were called around 6:30 p.m. on Plains Road and Cedarwood Place for reports of a crash involving a SUV and a motorcycle.

Halton police said preliminary information suggests that a 46-year-old woman driving a Honda Pilot SUV attempted to turn left from eastbound Plains Road East to Cedarwood Place in the path of a motorcycle travelling west.

Police said the motorcyclist, who is from Burlington, was taken to a Hamilton hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

"Due to the severity of the injuries the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.