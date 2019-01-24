Man, 57, charged in connection with double homicide in Collingwood, Ont.
Police tape surrounds a building in Collingwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 7:50AM EST
COLLINGWOOD, Ont. -- Provincial police say an arrest has been made in an alleged double homicide in Collingwood, Ont.
Officers say two people were killed in an altercation at a home on Matthew Way early Tuesday.
A third person, who police say accompanied the two victims to the location, fled the scene and has not been identified.
OPP say officers have arrested a 57-year-old man from Collingwood and charged him with second-degree murder.
He's due to appear in court in Barrie, Ont., next Tuesday.
Police say the investigation continues.