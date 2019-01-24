

The Canadian Press





COLLINGWOOD, Ont. -- Provincial police say an arrest has been made in an alleged double homicide in Collingwood, Ont.

Officers say two people were killed in an altercation at a home on Matthew Way early Tuesday.

A third person, who police say accompanied the two victims to the location, fled the scene and has not been identified.

OPP say officers have arrested a 57-year-old man from Collingwood and charged him with second-degree murder.

He's due to appear in court in Barrie, Ont., next Tuesday.

Police say the investigation continues.