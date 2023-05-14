Man, 55, dies in hospital after collision in Toronto

A 55-year-old man has died following a collision in North York Saturday night.

The incident happened at the intersection of Finch Avenue West and Champagne Drive just after 9 p.m., according to a release issued Sunday by Toronto police.

The man was operating a motorcycle eastbound on Finch Avenue West at the time of the collision, investigators say.

He then “became involved in a collision” with a vehicle travelling westbound, the release states. Police say the other driver, a 42-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-camera footage to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.