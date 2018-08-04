

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 49-year-old Toronto man has been arrested after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted aboard a TTC bus earlier this week.

Police say a 25-year-old woman boarded a bus in the Dupont and Bathurst streets area at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 1 and walked past an unknown male.

The male allegedly sexually assaulted her as she passed by.

On Saturday, a suspect identified as Sarkis Mardos of Toronto was arrested and charged.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault and failure to comply with probation.

Mardos is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Sunday morning.