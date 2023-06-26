Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park

A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.

In a release issued Monday, Hamilton police confirmed that Antonio (Anthony) Beltrano had died after being assaulted in J.C. Beemer Park, located at Victoria Street and Wilson Avenue.

According to police, a fight between two individuals was reported on Thursday, shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Responding officers found a 45-year-old man, now identified as Beltrano, in life-threatening condition, they said. Beltrano was transported to hospital where he died.

Shortly after the incident, officers arrested suspect Craig Brooks, 37, and charged him with aggravated assault, the release states.

On Monday, police said Brooks will now face second-degree murder charges in relation to the alleged assault. He remains in custody.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Trevor Bland at 905-546-4921 or tbland@hamiltonpolice.ca.