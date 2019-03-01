

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a 39-year-old man is facing charges after what they describe as an investment fraud probe.

They say the man positioned himself as a foreign exchange currency trader between 2011 and 2015.

They allege his company, World of Forex Corp., was never registered to handle investments.

Police say a man who was 32 at the time entrusted him with $395,000 for investment, but the agreements were never fulfilled.

The 39-year-old man now faces one count each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is due to appear in court next month.