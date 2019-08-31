

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Police have arrested the driver of a Corvette who allegedly fled from a single-vehicle rollover in Brampton on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Mayfield Road just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle on its roof in a nearby field.

Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken said the driver fled the scene on foot.

After an extensive search with the help of the canine unit, Mooken said the driver was located more than two kilometres away.

A 38-year-old Brampton man was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident, said Mooken.

The driver did not appear to sustain any injuries but he was assessed by Peel paramedics as a precaution.

Investigators are looking if factors such as speed or impairment caused the crash.

Mooken said preliminary information suggests that the vehicle was travelling northbound on Chinguacousy Road when it lost control and ended up into an open field.

He said police do not believe there are other occupants in the vehicle.

The driver can face additional charges, said Mooken.

Police have closed Chingauacousy Road from Mayfield Road for investigation.