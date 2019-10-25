

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man is seriously injured after he was shot in the leg during the course of a drive-by, car-to-car shooting in south Etobicoke early on Friday morning.

TPS Insp. Mandeep Mann said that at about 3:10 a.m., a vehicle driven by a woman was heading southbound at Rathburn Road, approaching The West Mall, when a suspect vehicle pulled up along their passenger’s side.

Mann said the suspects fired multiple shots into the passenger’s side of the vehicle, striking a man sitting in the front passenger’s seat, reportedly in the leg.

Paramedics said the man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Mann said officers are looking for a white or grey SUV that was last seen heading southbound on The West Mall.