

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside of his Georgetown home late Tuesday night.

At around 11 p.m., officers were called to a residential street for a reported shooting.

“Halton police were contacted by 911 for reports of a gunshot,” Const. Ryan Anderson said on Wednesday morning.

“We responded to the area of Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in Georgetown and we did locate one male deceased from gunshot wounds.”

Anderson said the victim, identified as Ryan Lord, was shot right outside of his home.

“It is early in the investigation and we do not believe there is any threat to community safety or to the community further.”

No arrests have been made in the case thus far.

“I don’t have a suspect description,” Anderson said. “Police are asking for anyone with any information to contact our homicide tip line or Crime Stoppers – or if they happen to have any surveillance footage from the area.”