

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A 36-year-old man who was critically injured following a shooting in the city's Swansea neighbourhood on Saturday night has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Windermere Avenue and Swansea Mews, just north of The Queensway, around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Jim Gotell said preliminary information suggest that the victim was shot several times while he was sitting inside a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious inside the vehicle.

He was transported in life-threatening condition by paramedics to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Gotell said it is too early in the investigation to determine if the man was targeted.

No suspect information has been released.

A white sedan was seen leaving the area, police said.