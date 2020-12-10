Advertisement
Man, 35, sought for attempted murder after stabbing in North York
Chibuike Alexender Nwagwu, 35, is shown in a handout image from TPS.
TORONTO -- Police have named a 35-year-old man sought after another man was critically hurt in a stabbing in North York last night.
Toronto police say that they were called to Wilson Avenue and Wilson Heights Boulevard at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.
Investigators say two men got into a fight in a building in the area and one was stabbed multiple times.
He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Two women and a man were seen fleeing the area.
They may have left the scene in a white, two-door Mercedes.
On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Chibuike Alexender Nwagwu.
He is sought for attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and failure to comply with release order.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.