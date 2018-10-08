

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 34-year-old man using a motorized skateboard has been pronounced dead following a collision in Willowdale overnight.

At around 1 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Doris Avenue for reports of a collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said a male victim was located. He was taken from the scene to a trauma centre by Toronto paramedics with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses reported that the vehicle involved in the crash did stop but then fled the scene before investigators arrived.

The suspect vehicle has been described by officers as a silver or grey Toyota Yaris and police described the driver as an Asian woman believed to be in her 40s with black shoulder-length hair. Investigators said a child was in the back of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Roads were blocked off in the area as an investigation was being conducted.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).