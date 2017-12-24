

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man was taken to a trauma centre after being shot multiple times in Brampton on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the area of Hansen Road and Queen Street at around 6 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said multiple shell casings were located.

“It looks like everything took place outside,” Const. Harinder Sohi said. “We’re not sure exactly where the shooting took place.”

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

In connection with this investigation police said they are searching for a black male suspect who was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Road closures were implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.