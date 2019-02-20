

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have charged a 33-year-old man in connection with two separate homicides.

The first of the two fatal shootings happened in Kensington Market on July 1, 2018. The second was in the city’s east end on Feb. 8, 2019.

Last summer, emergency crews responded to reports of hots fired at around 10:30 p.m. near College Street and Augusta Avenue.

Police said they located four people suffering from gunshot wounds at the time. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries on July 4, 2018. He was later identified as 19-year-old Marcel Teme.

Following the shooting, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect identified as Ibrahim Khiar in connection with the case.

About seven months later, officers responded to a shooting near Queen and Parliament streets at around 2 a.m.

Police said they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as 24-year-old Jaunoi Christian, of Brampton.

Khiar was arrested in connection with both fatal shootings on Wednesday.

The charges he is facing are not yet known.