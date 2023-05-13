Man, 33, dead after losing control of motorcycle on Toronto area highway
A 33-year-old Brampton man has died following a motorcycle collision on a Toronto area highway early Saturday morning.
Ontario police say the incident took place around 12:45 a.m., while the motorcycle was exiting Highway 407 via the ramp onto Highway 404 in Markham, Ont.
Investigators say the rider lost control of the motorcycle while on the ramp and struck a sign. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 404 ramp was closed overnight, and reopened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
