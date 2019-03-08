

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Scarborough last month that left one person dead and two people injured.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Feb. 1 at the intersection of Meadowvale and Dean Park roads.

According to Toronto police, a 33-year-old man was driving a BMW southbound on Meadowvale Road when the vehicle T-boned a Pontiac van driving eastbound on Dean Park Road.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 40-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 39-year-old passenger of the Pontiac as well as the driver of the BMW was both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We know that speed is being investigated as factor just due to the nature of the collision and the amount of damage but outside of that nothing else is being released,” Sgt. Brett Moore said on social media the day of the incident.

In a news release issued Friday, investigators said that a suspect surrendered to police on March 7 in connection with the collision.

Pickering resident Anthony Eccles is facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a vehicle causing death, and operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 mg.

He appeared in court on Thursday. None of the charges has been proven in court.