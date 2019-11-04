

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 33-year-old man has been charged after a young woman reported ongoing incidents of sexual assault and harassment in a Markham neighborhood.

Police said that the investigation began last week when a woman reported that she had been followed by a man on numerous occasions in her neighborhood since June.

Investigators say the woman was sexually assaulted by the man on Oct. 31.

A suspect police have identified as Markham resident Igor Nzokirishaka was placed under arrest in his home in the area of Clark and Dudley avenues.



Police have shared an image of Igor Nzokirishaka in case there are other victims. (York Regional Police)

Nzokirishaka has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, criminal harassment, breach of probation and disobeying a court order.

He is scheduled to appear at a Newmarket court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.