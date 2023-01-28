Man, 32, faces murder charges after body found in Oshawa residence

A 32-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges after a man was found dead with obvious signs of trauma in an Oshawa residence on Friday.

At around 9:45 a.m., Durham Regional Police said members of the Central East Division responded to a wellness check at an address on Drew Street.

When they arrived, they found a male without vital signs, suffering from significant trauma.

He was pronounced deceased.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. Justin Steeves, of Oshawa, is facing first degree murder charges.

The coroner ordered an autopsy to identify the victim, which is now known to investigators. However, they are waiting for the completion of a post-mortem examination before releasing more information.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Det. Graham of the Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.