

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





Peel police say a 29-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Brampton.

The shooting happened in the area of Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Police say the man was conscious and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are no longer for a blue pick-up truck that police initally said was the suspect vehicle.

Police say the suspect who was in a vehicle shot at the victim who was a passenger in another vehicle.

The driver was not injured.

The northbound lanes on Finchgate Boulevard south of Queen Street are closed for police investigation.