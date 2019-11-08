Man, 29, injured after being shot in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 8:36PM EST
Peel police say a 29-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Brampton.
The shooting happened in the area of Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.
Police say the man was conscious and was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are no longer for a blue pick-up truck that police initally said was the suspect vehicle.
Police say the suspect who was in a vehicle shot at the victim who was a passenger in another vehicle.
The driver was not injured.
The northbound lanes on Finchgate Boulevard south of Queen Street are closed for police investigation.