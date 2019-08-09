

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 29-year-old Toronto man is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place in the city's east end in broad daylight.

On Friday at around 2:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive for reports of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they located two victims in different spots.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. He has identified as Kevin Reddick.

Toronto paramedics said that another victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.



The scene of a shooting in the city's east end on August 9, 2019 is seen. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police Insp. Jim Gotell said the two victims were shot while they were trying to run away.

“Based on our initial investigation so far, we can say that this was a street gang-related shooting and we believe that the two individuals shot here today were targeted,” Gotell said.

Police would not say how investigators came to that conclusion.

A woman who identified herself as the aunt of both victims said she rushed home from work after hearing there was a shooting.

“Now I have to go to funeral and watch his little daughter cry because someone took her daddy,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, I am just dumbfounded right now.”

On Monday night, Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters they are looking for two male suspects in dark clothing last seen in a dark-coloured vehicle travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Lioumanis said the victims, who police believe are acquaintances, were in front of a parkette having lunch when the suspects appeared and began shooting.

He said that there will be police presence in the neighbourhood for several days.

"It's very frustrating for the residents here. I can assure the members of this community that this is a safe community," said Lioumanis.

Roads have been blocked nearby as an investigation is conducted.