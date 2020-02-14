WHITBY -- A 28-year-old Oshawa man is dead following a head-on collision in Whitby Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Street East, just west of Thickson Road South, just after 7 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said the man, who was driving a black Honda, was travelling west on Victoria Street when it collided head-on with an eastbound Durham Region Transit bus.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The male driver of the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there were no passengers on the bus.

"We have launched an internal investigation into the matter, per standard operating procedure. Given the nature of this ongoing police investigation, DRT is not in a position to comment on the specifics of the tragic incident," the transit agency said in a statement.

Victoria Street East is closed from Hopkins to South Blair streets for investigation.

Police said the closure is expected to last for hours.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of the car was involved in four separate crashes on Highway 401 before 7 p.m.

"As the vehicle entered onto 401 westbound, it was involved in several fail-to-remain collisions between Simcoe Street and Thickson Road," Schmidt said.

All injuries in the crashes were minor. The OPP is investigating.