

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 28-year-old man is being charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Scarborough’s Agincourt neighbourhood earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the area of McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue East around 6:55 p.m. on Sept. 5.

After the shooting, witnesses told police they heard four to 10 gunshots ring out before seeing a vehicle flee the area.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

A short while later, a man suffering from a lower body injury was dropped off at a hospital. He was later transported to a trauma centre. In a news release issued Thursday, police said the man suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

A suspect police identify as Toronto resident Corey Denton has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a number of firearm-related offences.

At the time of his arrest, police say Denton was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.