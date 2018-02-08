

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man critically injured in a head-on crash in Uxbridge on Monday has died in hospital, Durham Regional Police confirm.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, a Dodge Caravan was heading northbound on Regional Road 1, near Ashworth Road, when it collided with a red Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling southbound.

The driver of the Golf, identified as a 27-year-old Uxbridge man, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Caravan was not injured but remained on scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

Investigators say the family has asked police not release the name of the victim.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.