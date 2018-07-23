Man, 25, charged in connection with ‘suspicious death’ in Newmarket
York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in Newmarket. (Ted Brooks/ CP24)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, July 23, 2018 3:54PM EDT
A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a “suspicious death” in a Newmarket apartment.
York Regional Police responded to a call at an apartment on Huron Heights Drive, near Davis Drive and Leslie Street around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. Officers found a woman without vital signs suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.”
The woman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Alyssa Lightstone from Richmond Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the cause of death was a gunshot.
The homicide unit was called in to investigate. On Saturday, police said the death was classified as suspicious.
A suspect, who police have identified as Richmond-Hill resident Ali Nadderi, turned himself in to police around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.