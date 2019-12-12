TORONTO -- A 24-year-old man has died in hospital nearly a month after being struck by a cement truck in North York.

Authorities were called to Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West on the morning of Nov. 13.

Police said the victim was crossing Keele Street from the west side towards the east side, within a marked crosswalk.

The 60-year-old driver of a cement truck was driving eastbound on Lawrence Avenue West and as he turned to go southbound on Keele Street he struck the man, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the man was pronounced dead in hospital on Dec. 11.

No charges have been laid thus far.

Police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dashcam footage of the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.