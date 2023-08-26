Man, 23, fatally shot in Toronto’s west end identified by police

Toronto police have identified the man fatally shot in the city’s west end on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot and ran into a restaurant to ask for help. A 51-year-old woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

When police and paramedics arrived, they located the two victims -- one shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg. They also recovered a firearm.

The victims were taken to the hospital, but the man died shortly after of his injuries.

On Saturday, police identified him as Toronto resident Nakhan Negus Henry-Robinson. He is the city’s 42nd homicide victim of the year.

At the time of the shooting, police said a suspect fled the scene on foot. They have yet to release a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.